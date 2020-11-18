55 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area; 19 at Carson City prison

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 55 new cases and 40 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region; 19 of these additional 55 new cases are from the Warm Springs Correctional Facility in Carson City.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,793, with 2,048 recoveries and 27 deaths; 718 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 1,523 615 897 11 Douglas County 501 32 467 2 Lyon County 739 68 657 14 Storey County 30 3 27 0 TOTAL 2,793 718 2,048 27

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing for Quad-County Residents ONLY . Those from other counties will be turned away. For the flu vaccine, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/19/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)

To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.