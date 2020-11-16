55 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Quad County area
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 55 new cases and 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region; 23 of these additional 55 new cases are from the Warm Springs Correctional Facility in Carson City.
This brings the total number of cases to 2,693, with 1,973 recoveries and 27 deaths; 693 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|1,443
|585
|847
|11
|Douglas County
|493
|37
|454
|2
|Lyon County
|729
|67
|648
|14
|Storey County
|28
|4
|24
|0
|TOTAL
|2,693
|693
|1,973
|27
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|RESCHEDULED
|11/18/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Virginia City Senior Center(100 Mill St, Virginia City)
|11/19/2020
|2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)
To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .
Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline: New Phone Number
Starting Tuesday, November 17th the phone number will be (775)434-1988. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The change is required to handle the volume of calls regarding questions about COVID and the number of people interested in being tested.