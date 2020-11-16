55 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 55 new cases and 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region; 23 of these additional 55 new cases are from the Warm Springs Correctional Facility in Carson City.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,693, with 1,973 recoveries and 27 deaths; 693 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 1,443 585 847 11 Douglas County 493 37 454 2 Lyon County 729 67 648 14 Storey County 28 4 24 0 TOTAL 2,693 693 1,973 27

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/17/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. RESCHEDULED 11/18/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Virginia City Senior Center(100 Mill St, Virginia City) 11/19/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)

To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline: New Phone Number

Starting Tuesday, November 17th the phone number will be (775)434-1988. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The change is required to handle the volume of calls regarding questions about COVID and the number of people interested in being tested.