56 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 56 new cases and 90 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,120, with 5,348 recoveries and 155 deaths; 4,617 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Total Active Cases Recoveries Deaths Carson City 5,451 2,513 2,855 83 Douglas County 2,208 1,027 1,156 25 Lyon County 2,393 1,057 1,291 45 Storey County 68 20 46 2 Quad-County 10,120 4,617 5,348 155

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

COVID-19 Vaccine for Quad-County Seniors Age 70+

CCHHS is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to Quad-County residents age 70 years and older. Starting January 13, 2021 Quad-County seniors aged 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are required and seniors can register for an appointment at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp. All events are currently FULL. Check the scheduling system regularly as events are opened as vaccine becomes available. The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is unable to schedule vaccination appointments. All Quad-County COVID-19 vaccination events are open to seniors 70 and older. Proof of residency and/or employment is required at all events. Those who are ineligible to receive the vaccine will be turned away.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/15/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.