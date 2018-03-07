5K run to benefit Carson High School’s Safe Grad

Carson High School's Safe Grad program is hosting its 8th annual fundraiser next week to help put on the traditional senior celebration.

The Safe and Sober 5K will be held March 17 to raise money for Safe Grad, an event for CHS seniors to enjoy a safe and sober graduation night with their friends.

"It is to help support the community because for it is for the kids to continue to put on better and better events in the future and keep our community safe," said race coordinator Kyra Hinton.

The event was established in 1988 after an increasing amount of casualties on graduation night from seniors celebrating. With Safe Grad, the students have a free, all-night celebration filled with food, games, activities and more to celebrate and hang out with their friends before they go off to college. Hinton said not only is the event beneficial for students, but for the community as a whole.

"(For example) it is good for the Sheriff's Office because they don't have to stock extra officers on duty that night," Hinton said.

To help offset the $35,00 cost of Safe Grad, and while some businesses help the organization raise money throughout the year, the Boosters hold the 5K run as their biggest fundraiser for the event.

"Safe Grad is free to seniors so the money raised helps the event for a safe and sober time for the students," Hinton said.

This year, since the race falls on St. Patrick's Day, there will be a special dress-up contest for kids to show off their best holiday greens. Winners from three different age categories will win a gift card, and all participants need to be pre-registered.

She said they typically see about 100 participants at the race, however, this year, registration has been a bit lower.

Registration for the event is $35 for adults, $25 for students and free for kids 12 and under. Participants can register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/34376 or fill out a registration form at http://www.carsonhighsafegrad.com/5k.html.

With registration, runners receive a swag bag filled with a T-shirt and sponsor prizes. Runners can also purchase raffle tickets for a number of prizes.

Check in starts at 8:30 a.m. for those who haven't pre-registered, 9 a.m. for those who have registered and the race starts at 10 a.m. The race will be held on the CHS track and participants can park in the north lot.

"I hope the community can come out and support this great event," Hinton said.

For information call Kyra Hinton at race.safegrad@gmail.com or visit carsonhighsafegrad.com.