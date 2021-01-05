6 COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported Tuesday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Carson City resident in her 90’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 90’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

A female Carson City resident in her 90’s

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s

CCHHS is also reporting 18 new cases and 99 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The low number of cases reported today is due to a lull in testing that occurred during the holidays. This brings the total number of cases to 9,547, with 4,943 recoveries and 128 deaths; 4,476 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5,150 2,423 2,665 62 Douglas County 2,075 996 1,060 19 Lyon County 2,256 1,039 1,172 45 Storey County 66 18 46 2 TOTAL 9,547 4,476 4,943 128

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/06/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central Lyon Fire Station 38199 Six Mile Canyon Rd, Dayton

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.