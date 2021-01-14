6 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City, Lyon County on Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s

CCHHS is also reporting 62 new cases and 81 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,182, with 5,429 recoveries and 161 deaths; 4,592 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,475 2,502 2,886 87 56,546 Douglas County 2,223 1,019 1,179 25 49,695 Lyon County 2,416 1,052 1,317 47 57,987 Storey County 68 19 47 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,182 4,592 5,429 161 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

Quad-County COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out

Quad-County COVID-19 vaccination events are for employees who work at a Quad-County business and for seniors 70+ who reside in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, or Storey counties. Proof of employment or proof of residency and age will be required to receive your vaccine. Vaccination is by appointment only. Please do not schedule an appointment if you are not eligible to receive the vaccine. Scheduling appointments prior to being eligible takes a vaccine away from someone who is eligible and increases the time it takes to move through the priority groups. Vaccination events are created on a weekly basis as we receive vaccine allocation. If you are unable to schedule, continue checking the scheduling website on a regular basis for additional events or opening. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/15/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.