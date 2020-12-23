6 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday put Quad County area over 100 total

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s

A female Lyon County resident in her 90’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s

CCHHS is also reporting 104 new cases and 75 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,567, with 3,970 recoveries and 103 deaths; 4,494 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,673 2,566 2,061 46 Douglas County 1,817 950 852 15 Lyon County 2,012 955 1,017 40 Storey County 65 23 40 2 TOTAL 8,567 4,494 3,970 103

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/30/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City 12/31/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.