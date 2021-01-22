6 deaths, 43 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Lyon County resident in her 80’s

A female Lyon County resident in her 80’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s

CCHHS is also reporting 43 new cases and 89 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,524, with 5,938 recoveries and 176 deaths; 4,410 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,615 2,393 3,126 96 56,546 Douglas County 2,324 991 1,306 27 49,695 Lyon County 2,515 1,007 1,457 51 57,987 Storey County 70 19 49 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,524 4,410 5,938 176 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/27/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Storey County Emergency Management Satellite Office20 E St, Virginia City 1/29/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

Weekend COVID-19 Quad-County Updates

Starting Saturday, Jan. 23 there will no longer be Quad-County COVID-19 updates on the weekends. Quad-County COVID-19 updates will resume on Monday, Jan. 25 and will include the statistics from Saturday and Sunday. The Quad-County COVID-19 Dashboard will still be updated on the weekends at 5 p.m. The full dashboard can be found at https://carsoncity.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b0afc9fe4f7e4448a23fe06c0837d8ae .