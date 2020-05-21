6 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new positive cases and nine additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 159, with 114 recoveries and three deaths, 42 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 90s

A female Carson City resident in her 70s

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 81 26 52 3 5 Douglas County 26 3 23 0 Lyon County 51 13 38 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 159 42 114 3

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.