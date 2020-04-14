6 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City area; 3 people now hospitalized

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported Tuesday six new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 49, with 11 recoveries, 38 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 25 19 6 0 Douglas County 13 9 4 0 Lyon County 11 10 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 49 38 11 0

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.