6 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas County

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported six new positive cases and two recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 143, with 92 recoveries and two deaths, 49 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 70 24 44 2 3 Douglas County 25 4 21 0 Lyon County 47 20 27 0 Storey County 1 1 0 0 TOTAL 143 49 92 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,699 1 1,698

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.