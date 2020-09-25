6 new COVID-19 cases in Lyon County on Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting eight new cases and 12 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,278, with 1,163 recoveries and 16 deaths, 99 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 536 30 498 8 Douglas County 298 25 272 1 Lyon County 434 43 384 7 Storey County 10 1 9 0 TOTAL 1,278 99 1,163 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.