6 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting six new cases and nine additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106, with 998 recoveries and 15 deaths, 93 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 467 42 417 8 Douglas County 264 8 255 1 Lyon County 366 41 319 6 Storey County 9 2 7 0 TOTAL 1,106 93 998 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents next week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 11 th , 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 (3620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.