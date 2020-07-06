6 new COVID-19 cases spread across Carson, Lyon and Douglas

Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 391, with 260 recoveries and seven deaths, 124 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with a recent travel history.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a recent travel history.

A female Douglas County resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 182 62 115 5 11 Douglas County 76 26 50 0 Lyon County 131 35 94 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 391 124 260 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood) 100 tests available

July 10, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Stage High School (3755 Spruce Ave, Silver Springs) 200 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.