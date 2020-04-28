6 new COVID cases Tuesday, including 2 Carson City youth

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported six new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday

This brings the total number of cases to 90, with 34 recoveries and one death, 55 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

A female Carson City resident in her 60s

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 44 25 18 1 4 Douglas County 19 8 11 0 Lyon County 27 22 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 90 55 34 1

As of Monday, approximately 1,404 tests have been performed by all providers within the Quad-Counties.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms

We are currently scheduling testing appointments for Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms of COVDID-19. Individuals without symptoms who want to be tested for COVID-19 can call (775) 434-1450 to schedule an appointment. For more information and to see the number of appointments scheduled, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/asymptomatic-community-based-covid-19-testing/.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.