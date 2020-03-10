60-year-old likes it loud and late, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 9:52 p.m., a 38-year-old car dealership employee was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Carson and Telegraph for no license plate. He was also charged with the license plate violation. Bail was set at $1,050.

MONDAY

• At 9:51 a.m., a patient at Behavior Health Services on Minnesota Street was arrested on a charge of destruction of property. The arrest report says when they refused to release him from a mental health hold, he returned to his room and began kicking the heater, causing significant damage. Bail was set at $2,500.

TUESDAY

• At 12:13 a.m., a 60-year-old was arrested at his Airport Road apartment after deputies were dispatched there a second time for a report of extremely loud music. He was charged with disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $100.