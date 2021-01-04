63 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 63 new cases and 67 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 9,529, with 4,844 recoveries and 122 deaths; 4,563 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5,142 2,477 2,607 58 Douglas County 2,073 1,025 1,030 18 Lyon County 2,248 1,043 1,161 44 Storey County 66 18 46 2 TOTAL 9,529 4,563 4,844 122

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/05/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 123620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City 01/06/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central Lyon Fire Station 38199 Six Mile Canyon Rd, Dayton

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.