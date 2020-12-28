65 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 65 new cases and 92 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,852, with 4,312 recoveries and 106 deaths; 4,434 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,773 2,477 2,247 49 Douglas County 1,907 957 935 15 Lyon County 2,107 977 1,090 40 Storey County 65 23 40 2 TOTAL 8,852 4,434 4,312 106

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Dates and locations for January testing events have been determined. To view all upcoming events through January 2021 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/30/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City 12/31/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.