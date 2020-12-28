65 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Quad County area
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 65 new cases and 92 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,852, with 4,312 recoveries and 106 deaths; 4,434 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|4,773
|2,477
|2,247
|49
|Douglas County
|1,907
|957
|935
|15
|Lyon County
|2,107
|977
|1,090
|40
|Storey County
|65
|23
|40
|2
|TOTAL
|8,852
|4,434
|4,312
|106
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
Dates and locations for January testing events have been determined. To view all upcoming events through January 2021 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|12/30/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m
|Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City
|12/31/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m
|Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.