6th COVID-19 death, 18 news cases reported on Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to six.

The individual was a male Carson City resident in his 70s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting 18 new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 220 with 155 recoveries and six deaths, 59 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 60s

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 102 18 79 5 6 Douglas County 37 10 27 0 Lyon County 80 31 48 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 220 59 155 6

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Of the cases reported Thursday, 13 are close contacts and household members to previously reported cases. CCHHS wants to remind everyone to still practice preventive actions such as washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wearing a cloth face covering out in public, keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others, and staying home as much as possible.

If you are sick, stay home. Do not go to work or out in public except to seek medical attention. If you are seeking medical attention, call your provider and let them know what symptoms you are experiencing.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.