7 COVID-19 deaths in area Thursday; 6 in Carson City, 1 in Douglas County

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

A female Carson City resident over the age of 90

CCHHS is also reporting 74 new cases and 40 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 9,706, with 5,008 recoveries and 142 deaths; 4,556 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5,227 2,458 2,695 74 Douglas County 2,110 1,014 1,075 21 Lyon County 2,302 1,065 1,192 45 Storey County 67 19 46 2 TOTAL 9,706 4,556 5,008 142

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/13/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 01/15/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.