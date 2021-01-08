7 deaths, 77 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Douglas County resident in her 90’s

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s

A female Carson City resident in her 80’s

A female Carson City resident in her 90’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

CCHHS is also reporting 77 new cases and 49 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 9,783, with 5,057 recoveries and 149 deaths; 4,577 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5,274 2,472 2,724 78 Douglas County 2,132 1,024 1,083 24 Lyon County 2,310 1,062 1,204 45 Storey County 67 19 46 2 TOTAL 9,783 4,577 5,057 149

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/13/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 01/15/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.