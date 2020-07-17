7 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries; Quad-County passes 500 cases

Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new positive cases and 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 501, with 348 recoveries and eight deaths, 145 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 245 80 159 6 13 Douglas County 98 29 69 0 Lyon County 156 36 118 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 501 145 348 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Weekend Situation Updates

Weekend situation updates will be discontinued starting Saturday, July 18. However, the Quad-County COVID-19 Dashboard (https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/) will be updated every day and includes a timestamp as to when it was updated. Follow us on Facebook (@CCHHS) and on Twitter (@CCHealthEd) for updates as well.