7 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries in Quad County area Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting seven new cases and 13 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,297, with 1,198 recoveries and 16 deaths, 83 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 543 26 509 8 Douglas County 306 24 278 1 Lyon County 438 32 399 7 Storey County 10 1 9 0 TOTAL 1,297 83 1,198 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 29 th , 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop (Seely Loop, Carson City. Enter off of Saliman Rd across from Carson High)

, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.