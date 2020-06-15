7 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and Douglas County

Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday is reporting seven new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 262, with 185 recoveries and seven deaths, 70 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40’s with connection a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40’s with connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 123 32 86 5 6 Douglas County 46 14 32 0 Lyon County 92 24 66 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 262 70 185 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There will be two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 17, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Virginia City Senior Center ( 100 Mill St, Virginia City) 75 tests available

June 19, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dayton High School ( 335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton) 200 tests available.



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.