7 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 227 with 155 recoveries and six deaths, 66 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 20s

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18

A female Carson City resident in her 60s

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 107 23 79 5 6 Douglas County 38 11 27 0 Lyon County 81 32 48 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 227 66 155 6

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There are two community-based testing opportunities next week for Quad-County residents without symptoms. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 9, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City) 400 tests available

June 10, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley) 150 Tests available



Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.