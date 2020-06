7 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Storey and Douglas counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 296, with 209 recoveries and seven deaths, 80 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Storey County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 134 31 98 5 5 Douglas County 58 20 38 0 Lyon County 102 28 72 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 296 80 209 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-through COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden) 400 tests available.



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.