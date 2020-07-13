7 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting seven new positive cases and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 460, with 317 recoveries and eight deaths, 135 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with a recent travel history to Texas.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with a social connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 223 70 147 6 10 Douglas County 88 32 56 0 Lyon County 147 33 112 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 460 135 317 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

July 15, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Douglas High School (1670 NV-88, Minden) 400 tests available



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.