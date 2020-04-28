72-year-old jailed after noise complaint, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SUNDAY

• At 1:33 p.m., a 49-year-old woman was charged with DUI 2nd offense after a caller told dispatch an intoxicated woman was leaving the Smith’s parking lot in her vehicle. After a traffic stop for partially running a stop sign, she was also charged with the traffic offense and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Bail was set at $3,040.

MONDAY

• At 9:55 a.m., a 52-year-old was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after a neighbor reported a woman screaming “get away from me” outside a residence on Concord Street. He was also charged with violating bail conditions for a previous offense. Bail was set at $6,000.

• At 10:56 p.m., a 72-year-old man was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an address on Apollo Drive for a noise complaint. When they arrived, dispatch informed deputies the man had a warrant for is arrest charging destruction of property. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

• At 12:02 a.m., Luis Dominguez-Zavelieta, 25, was arrested on charges including attempted sexual assault after deputies were called to an apartment on Lone Mountain Drive for a report of a domestic battery. The victim reported her ex-boyfriend tried to sexually assault her at the apartment and wouldn’t let her leave his apartment. Her daughter witnessed the attempted assault, according to the arrest report. After that, she videotaped him smoking what appeared to be meth in the living room and showed the tape to deputies. He was charged with the attempted assault, child endangerment, false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $30,500.