168 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 168 new cases and 39 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 7,709, with 3,478 recoveries and 79 deaths; 4,152 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,150 2,265 1,846 39 Douglas County 1,636 939 687 10 Lyon County 1,858 921 909 28 Storey County 65 27 36 2 TOTAL 7,709 4,152 3,478 79

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/18/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.