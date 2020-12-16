168 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area on Wednesday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 168 new cases and 39 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 7,709, with 3,478 recoveries and 79 deaths; 4,152 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|4,150
|2,265
|1,846
|39
|Douglas County
|1,636
|939
|687
|10
|Lyon County
|1,858
|921
|909
|28
|Storey County
|65
|27
|36
|2
|TOTAL
|7,709
|4,152
|3,478
|79
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|12/18/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
|Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.