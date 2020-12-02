8 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday; 5 Carson, 1 each in Douglas, Lyon and Storey

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were 5 Carson City residents, a Douglas County resident, a Lyon County resident, and a Storey County resident.

CCHHS is also reporting 168 new cases and 31 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 5,205, with 2,850 recoveries and 53 deaths; 2,302 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,688 1,165 1,497 26 Douglas County 1,080 524 551 5 Lyon County 1,378 585 772 21 Storey County 59 28 30 1 TOTAL 5,205 2,302 2,850 53

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout December. The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/4/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.