8 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported eight new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 304, with 210 recoveries and seven deaths, 87 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 139 35 99 5 6 Douglas County 60 22 38 0 Lyon County 103 29 72 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 304 87 210 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.