8 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties; 12 recoveries

Carson City Health and Human Services reported eight new positive cases and 12 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 354, with 255 recoveries and seven deaths, 92 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 161 44 112 5 10 Douglas County 70 20 50 0 Lyon County 121 27 92 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 354 92 255 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.