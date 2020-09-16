9 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in Quad County region on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting nine new cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,194, with 1,062 recoveries and 15 deaths, 117 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 513 57 448 8 Douglas County 277 16 260 1 Lyon County 395 44 345 6 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,194 117 1,062 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 17 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Springs Senior Center (2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.