9 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting nine new cases and nine recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 952, with 854 recoveries and fifteen deaths, 83 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 412 27 377 8 Douglas County 231 18 212 1 Lyon County 303 38 259 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 952 83 854 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 25, 8 a.m. to 11a.m. East Fork Fire Protection District Station #12 (3620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

August 28, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.