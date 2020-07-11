9 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas, Lyon; 14 recoveries

Carson City Health and Human Services reported nine new positive cases and 14 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 443, with 315 recoveries and eight deaths, 120 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s who was exposed at work.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 213 61 146 6 11 Douglas County 86 31 55 0 Lyon County 142 28 112 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 443 120 315 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.