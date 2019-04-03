$92.9M general fund budget projected for Carson City

Carson City staff hosted the annual budget open house to outline the city’s 2020 fiscal year budget for the public.

The city is projecting a $92.9 million general fund budget. The two biggest sources of revenue are the consolidated tax, or ctax, which is projected to grow 2.5 percent to $32.2 million, and property tax, expected to increase 4 percent to $25.8 million.

During the noon session, a member of the public asked about revenue from marijuana sales. Sheri Russell, CFO, said the city’s share of the tax on marijuana products is running roughly $300,000 annually. After the meeting, she said the city also charges Carson City-based marijuana businesses for 3 percent of gross revenue annually for their business licenses, bringing in about $800,000. Both amounts go into the city’s general fund.

The city’s tentative 2020 budget calls for $8 million in capital improvements, including $675,000 for vehicle replacements, $500,000 for new resource planning software that runs the city’s administration functions, and $643,244 to repave parking lots at Edmonds Sports Complex.

The city has 35 funds and all except the general fund have restrictions on spending, including the Quality of Life fund, projected to be $3.21 million in 2020, the Regional Transportation Fund, expected to be $14.02 million, and the Street Maintenance Fund, projected to have a $5.84 million 2020 budget.

The city held two budget sessions in the Carson City Community Center’s Sierra Room, one from noon to 1 p.m. at which fewer than 10 people from the public were in attendance, and another from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The general budget presentation and other presentations from city departments are available online at carson.org/budget.

The Board of Supervisors begins to consider the 2020 budget this month. A final budget must be approved by June 1.