9th COVID-19 death in Carson City, 26 new cases reported Monday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 26 new cases and 26 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,916, with 1,732recoveries and 23 deaths; 161 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|821
|83
|729
|9
|Douglas County
|436
|30
|405
|1
|Lyon County
|635
|45
|577
|13
|Storey County
|24
|3
|21
|0
|TOTAL
|1,916
|161
|1,732
|23
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.