9th COVID-19 death in Carson City, 26 new cases reported Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 26 new cases and 26 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,916, with 1,732recoveries and 23 deaths; 161 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 821 83 729 9 Douglas County 436 30 405 1 Lyon County 635 45 577 13 Storey County 24 3 21 0 TOTAL 1,916 161 1,732 23

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.