A day late, but Nevada lawmakers pass bill funding session

It may have been a day late, but lawmakers on Tuesday passed SB1, the legislation that pays for operation of the legislative session.

SB1 is traditionally passed as an emergency measure on day one of the regular legislative session. While it made it through the Senate Monday late, the Assembly didn’t take action on it until Tuesday.

SB1 is now headed for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk.

The bill provides a General Fund appropriation of $15 million to pay for operations of the 2021 Legislature through the end of the 120-day session.

That is the same amount appropriated for the 2019 Legislature.

The session is supposed to end May 31, the 120th calendar day when the Constitution says they are finished unless a special session is called to bring them back into session.

The budget process gets under way quickly with Ways and Means and Senate Finance subcommittees starting their joint meetings Thursday.