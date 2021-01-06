A look at Churchill County 2020 – two years in one

Many Churchill County residents look at 2020 as two years wrapped into one.

The first part of pre-coronavirus 2020 presented a strong jump into the new year with many activities, events and a state championship in high-school boys basketball. In mid-March, life began to assume a different appearance because of COVID-19, the acronym for a potentially deadly virus.

January

The Cattlemen’s Update makes its annual swing through Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Army National Guard deploys a unit, which has several members from the area, to Poland.

The U.S. Navy releases its Environmental Impact Statement on the Fallon range modernization.

County Manager Jim Barbee gives a State of the County on economic growth.

The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department receive the highest ISO rating possible.

Greenwave volleyball standout Jennifer Hucke, and former LVN reporter/Record Courier sports editor Dave Price receive notification to be inducted into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Navy seeks input needed for the final EIS draft.

Middlegate Restaurant owner expresses concerns over the Navy range expansion.

The Why You Matter Campaign begins to display residents’ comments about their community.

The rollout begins for Census Awareness campaign.

Fallon’s city council and Mayor Ken Tedford honor the school district’s bus drivers.

At a public hearing, the Navy receives concerns from tribal members about the range’s modernization and expansion.

February

Temporary traffic lights are installed at Sheckler Cut-off and U.S. Highway 50.

Churchill Arts Council’s spring film series begins.

County looks at affordable housing needs.

John O’Connor, accused of a 2018 murder, pleads not guilty on four charges.

The annual All-Breeds Bull Sale comes to town.

County commissioners said they are still not happy with the Navy’s EIS.

Tommy McCormick captures his third state wrestling championship.

Democrats begin their caucus process.

Nevada Farms Conference conducts workshops in Fallon.

Malo Otuafi tabbed to lead the Juvenile Probation Office.

Wesley Lattin, a fugitive on the run for 15 years, was captured. Lattin failed to appear in district court on Aug. 25, 2005, on charges of sexual assault on a juvenile.

Fallon Police Department and the U.S. Navy’s EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) unit responded to a call of old dynamite stored in a residence on the 600 block of Humboldt Street.

Western Nevada College’s nursing program ranked best in the West.

Fallon’s boys basketball team beats Elko at the buzzer on Elijah Jackson’s 3-pointer to win the state 3A basketball title.

March

City discussed the importance of agritourism.

Filing for local and statewide offices opens.

Regional director discusses the census with the school board.

Hearing rescheduled for Wesley Lattin.

During mid-March, the first updates on the coronavirus are released to the state’s communities.

A truck carrying pigs overturned on U.S. Highway 50 west of Fallon.

NAS Fallon and the Nevada Army National Guard begin to mentor COVID-19 and procedures to enter military installations.

City, county and school district begin to take an active role in notifying public about COVID-19 protocol and changes to daily operations.

Concerns with the coronavirus cancel the annual Churchill Arts Council’s major fundraiser.

County commissioners continue to cite differences on the Navy’s EIS for range modernization and expansion.

Consumers urged to shop local grocery stores during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Nevada Department of Transportation announces plans to upgrade U.S. Highway 95 through Fallon.

Next week the LVN will look at April-December and how the community changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.