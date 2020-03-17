A message from Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell

The city is monitoring COVID-19 issues and working very closely with all of our health- related partners.

To date, we have only one reported incident which was determined to be travel related but that is not cause to take this virus lightly. To the contrary, don’t panic but take it very seriously — very seriously.

We have not had an incident that would lead one to believe there is community spread occurring in Carson City, therefore dictating more drastic mitigation measures. We must assume, however, that it will indeed happen and happen fast when it does.

It is important for our community to stay ahead of the virus curve. Things are changing nationally and statewide with such speed that what may be good for today is not necessarily a predictor of what might happen tomorrow. We must be as prepared as we can be should the circumstances change.

Rest assured that your city government is doing its best to prepare for any circumstance that may present itself. We will do our best to make sure that our guidance, when given is done on a thoughtful basis designed to address the health-related issues we are facing as well as keeping an eye on the economic health of our community.

I would also like to take this opportunity to ask the community to remain as calm as possible as we work through this pandemic — and we will get through it. Please do not overwhelm our stores with buying more than you need. We have not asked for any business or class of business to close their doors.

That said, as a precaution our business community should be preparing now for more stringent mitigation measures, should they become necessary. I would also ask our business community to be sensitive to the needs of their employees and do what they can to assist them while precautionary efforts are underway. There is no telling when this public health event will subside and until then it is important that we work together to see that we take care of everyone as much as possible.

If ever, this is a time to remember our shared responsibility as a community to ourselves and our fellow Carsonites.

I have read that some are concerned about the safety of our drinking water. Please know that our drinking water is indeed safe and meets all federal, state, and local safe drinking water standards. I know that many folks are buying sanitary wipes. That is of course admirable but please do not flush used wipes; throw them away. Flushing the wipes can clog the city sewer facilities.

We will be adding an emergency measure to our normal board meeting this Thursday to receive a public update from our health professionals on where they believe we are in the scheme of controlling the spread of the virus, what they see on the horizon and what additional mitigation measures we should be taking. I would ask that folks use the internet or public access television channel to watch the meeting at home or at their business to avoid congregating in the Sierra Room.

The city is working on a program to allow public participation by phone, but it may not be in full operation for this coming meeting. The number of chairs in the hearing room will be reduced and changed out with plastic chairs as opposed to the usual upholstered chairs.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Carson City Government Facebook page and at carson.org/meetings. Through all of this we want to be as transparent and inclusive as we can be in conducting City business. Please bear with us.

To date we have been following the advice and directives of the national and state Covid-19 task forces on mitigation measures which to date include:

1. Practice good hygiene throughout your daily routine.

2. Avoid congregating in groups of more than 10

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when you are sick.

5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning wipe or spray. Remember to clear your cell phones.

7. Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

8. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

9. Practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings when possible.

Should you have questions or concerns please call the public health hotline at 775-283-4789 or go to gethealthycarsoncity.org/covid-19-response.