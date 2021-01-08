Accused Dayton drug dealer jailed in connection with fatal overdose

Brittany Dawn Miller



A Dayton woman is in custody after an Indian Hills man was found dead of a suspected overdose the weekend before Christmas.

Brittany Dawn Miller, 25, was arrested on Wednesday morning and is in Douglas County custody.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Miller’s arrest was the result of a three-week investigation into the Dec. 19, 2020, death of Jason Kaspian.

Miller is accused of having sold the opiate-based substance to Kaspian that is believed to have caused his death.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing criminal charges pending autopsy and toxicology reports, Undersheriff Ron Elges said Thursday.

Miller could be facing a homicide charge in connection with the case since state law holds drug dealers accountable should someone die from ingesting their product.

“I want the public to know trafficking and abuse of opioids is a serious and deadly problem nationwide and Douglas County is no exception,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “Anyone selling opioids or any other controlled substance in Douglas County will be aggressively pursued by the Sheriff’s Office.”