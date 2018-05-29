Ackley’s single leads Salt Lake to 5-3 win over Reno Aces

SALT LAKE CITY — Dustin Ackley hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to left the the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-3 win over the Reno Aces on Tuesday.

The single by Ackley scored Rymer Liriano and Nolan Fontana and was the game's last scoring play.

David Fletcher scored on a ground out in the first inning and Fletcher hit a solo home run in the fifth to give the Bees a 2-1 lead. The Aces came back to take a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning when Evan Marzilli hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Ildemaro Vargas.

Salt Lake tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Fletcher hit an RBI single, driving in Eric Young Jr..

Jeremy Rhoades (2-0) got the win in relief while Silvino Bracho (1-1) took the loss for Reno.

Eduardo Paredes retired the side in order for his second save of the season.

The Aces return home to begin a five-game series against Las Vegas on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.