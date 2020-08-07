Advocates to End Domestic Violence cancels 2020 Taste of DownTown

Advocates to End Domestic Violence said Thursday it is canceling the 2020 Taste of DownTown.

“We are so sad to announce that we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the Taste of DownTown 2020,” a statement to Facebook said. “Due to recent growing concerns with COVID-19, we feel like it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community to sit this year out.”

The Taste of DownTown is Advocates largest fundraiser. The statement said the loss of funds from the event will impact its shelter and services.

To donate to Advocates to End Domestic Violence, visit https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=38P5Y3PJZNRB6