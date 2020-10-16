After quarantine, no new COVID-19 positives in governor’s Carson City staff

Medical bandages and gloves on a blue background.

No additional positive tests for the coronavirus have been found in members of the Carson City staff of Gov. Sisolak’s office.

They were all ordered to quarantine and work from home after one member of the office tested positive.

After Caleb Cage tested positive two weeks ago, all other members of the staff and others who had contact with him were ordered to quarantine. They were tested and sent home.

Before returning Thursday, they were all tested again.

Cage, meanwhile, was reportedly doing well and appeared by video conference to provide a report on the status of the virus to the Economic Forum on Thursday.

After the positive test was found, Sisolak himself was tested to ensure he didn’t have the virus.

“Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work,” said Sisolak.