Agriculture funds 13 community food providers with pandemic money

The Nevada Department of Agriculture has awarded 13 organizations across the state Community Food Response Relief funding through the federal CARES Act.

Ag Director Jennifer Ott said the application process was very competitive with 48 organizations applying for more than $11 million in funding. Agriculture had just $2.88 million to give out to address pandemic food insecurity.

She said the applications chosen were those that use innovative distribution models, complement existing food assistance programs and provide food to underserved and vulnerable populations.

The recipients include several programs in western Nevada. The Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada serving Carson City and Douglas County will provide up to 1,000 additional snacks and meals to children and their families through December. The Carson Valley Community Food Closet will expand its food storage and distribution to receive and store 125,000 pounds more food. The Northern Nevada Dream Center will expand its food pantry, mobile distribution and home delivery in Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

Fallon Food Hub will expand the Great Basin Basket Farm Share program by purchasing local produce to supply food insecure families.

Finally, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center will establish mobile food pantry distribution at up to six low income apartment complexes in the capital, serving up to 300 families a month and provide home delivery to up to 40 families a month.

“We are pleased to support innovative projects throughout the state that will serve Nevada’s urban and rural populations,” said Ott.