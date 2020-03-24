AG’s military assistance program running despite virus shutdown
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
The Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance is still in operation despite the shutdown forced by the coronavirus.
The office provides legal services to military members and their families including wills, powers of attorney and consumer protection matters. The officer provides free legal help with a long list of issues including evictions, loss of employment and fraud.
In-person services have been shut down because of the pandemic but Attorney General Aaron Ford said help is still available by phone and email.
