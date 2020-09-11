Airport closing fuels rumor President Trump flying into Minden on Saturday

A notice that Minden-Tahoe Airport will be closed on Saturday fueled rumors that President Trump will be flying into Carson Valley.

“The Minden-Tahoe Airport will be hosting a VIP guest and at the direction of the Secret Service and other public officials, the airport will be closed,” the notice read.

The airport will also be under a temporary flight restriction, preventing aircraft from arriving, departing or transitioning its air space.

The Record-Courier received reports that Secret Service and Douglas County deputies were at the airport on Thursday.

This would not be the first time Trump has been to Douglas County. On Aug. 26, 2016, he attended a fundraising dinner in Stateline. He’s also participated in Celebrity Golf at Edgewood over the years.

Trump was scheduled to host a rally in Reno on Saturday, but the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority shut it down because the 5,000 expected visitors would violate the state’s and Washoe County’s directives limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority President Daren Griffen wrote in his letter to the tenant. “We would hold our tenants to the same standard whether it was a Democratic or Republican rally, or any other type of gathering.”

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who was forced to cancel the Basque Fry in August on the Corley Ranch, was critical of the decision on social media, blaming Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak has denied having anything to do with the specific issue, though it is his executive order cited in the airport letter.