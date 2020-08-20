Airport Road to close today through weekend for road work

Construction road sign against a blue sky

Road work

• Airport Road will be closed in both directions to through traffic between US 50 and Woodside Drive, Thursday – Friday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, and Friday – Sunday, 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. Residential and business access will be allowed. Limited business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Airport Road will be closed between US 50 and Carmine Street, Friday – Sunday, 9:00 pm to 6:00 am as part of the ongoing sewer and water project.