Alcohol + cocaine + firearms + driving = jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 5:40 a.m., Shelby Lynn, 23, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for running a stop sign on Highway 50 East. Both she and her 38-year-old passenger were charged with violating bail conditions. A drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search found hypodermic needles, a spoon and a small amount of heroin in her purse. She was charged with possession and possession of paraphernalia and a series of traffic violations including no license or proof of insurance, no registration and the stop sign violation. Her bail was set at $7,325. His bail was set at $3,000.

• At 8:40 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested after refusing to leave an apartment complex on Roop Street despite being told to go by the resident of one apartment she knew and the property manager. She was charged with destruction of property for urinating in the resident’s vehicle, trespassing and resisting an officer who also told her she had to go. Bail was set at $1,650.

SATURDAY

• At 8:46 a.m., Jose Aguilar, 39, was arrested at Eagle Medical Center after workers reported him wandering through the building wearing blue scrubs. A search found a small amount of meth on his person and a background check found he was on parole out of California with a confirmed no bail warrant. He was charged with possession, trespassing and held on the warrant without bail.

• At 12:09 p.m., Charles Rosencrantz, 26, was arrested after a traffic stop on Hot Springs Road for a fictitious license plate. A background check showed the vehicle registration was suspended and the driver had no proof of insurance. A search found a small amount of meth. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, violating bail conditions and the traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,625.

SUNDAY

• At 1:33 a.m., Tristan Davies, 25, was arrested on DUI 1st offense charges after a traffic stop on North Carson Street for no license plates. He had alcohol on his breath and the arrest report says he admitted to using cocaine earlier. He also had a pistol and rifle in the vehicle. He was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of firearms while intoxicated as well as the DUI. Bail was set at $4,500.

MONDAY

• At 5:03 p.m., Scotty Wilson, 32, was arrested on charges of possessing heroin and paraphernalia after a traffic stop at U.S. 50 and College Parkway. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was also held on a Douglas County traffic warrant. Bail was set at $3,750.