Alcohol server training offered remotely through Partnership Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office conducts a previous alcohol server training that certifies those who plan to work in the industries that sell and serve alcohol.

Courtesy

Partnership Carson City, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers are working together to offer a no-cost, certificate education on Enforcing Underage Drinking Laws.

The collaborators are providing a server training 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 via Zoom. Upon successful completion of the hour-long course, participants receive a certification to sell and serve alcohol.

Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for PCC, and Jarrod Adams, a sheriff’s office school resource officer, host the server training. The webinar includes alcohol awareness and reviews the Carson laws for selling or serving liquor as well as how to spot a fake ID and to be aware of the levels of impairment. The $20 fee is waived for this online course.

“This course provides solid education for anyone who serves or sells alcohol,” Szoyka said. “Participants will walk away with the tools needed to serve and sell alcohol within restaurants, bars or from retail stores. The course also provides attendees with educational information on positive drinking habits and preparing and building healthy habits.”

Instructions for joining the Zoom session are available at pcccarson.org.

Connect with Partnership Carson City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as on YouTube for more educational and health-based webinars.